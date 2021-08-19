Niagara Falls’ OxyChem plant to close

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — OxyChem is planning to close its Niagara Falls facility.

The closure was announced on Thursday, but it’s not clear when the plant’s last day of operations will be.

OxyChem says the closure is “due to unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs.”

The company will continue to provide pay and benefits for employees for at least three months. Along with that, employees will be offered outplacement services, counseling and relocation opportunities where applicable.

Despite the closure of the plant, OxyChem will still maintain “certain corporate service functions” in the local area.

Looking forward, Glenn Springs Holdings, an affiliate of OxyChem, will oversee the property in Niagara Falls after the facility is decommissioned. They will continue to manage OxyChem’s legacy properties in the region.