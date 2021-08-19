NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — OxyChem is planning to close its Niagara Falls facility.
The closure was announced on Thursday, but it’s not clear when the plant’s last day of operations will be.
OxyChem says the closure is “due to unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs.”
The company will continue to provide pay and benefits for employees for at least three months. Along with that, employees will be offered outplacement services, counseling and relocation opportunities where applicable.
Despite the closure of the plant, OxyChem will still maintain “certain corporate service functions” in the local area.
Looking forward, Glenn Springs Holdings, an affiliate of OxyChem, will oversee the property in Niagara Falls after the facility is decommissioned. They will continue to manage OxyChem’s legacy properties in the region.
- West Seneca’s Matt Anderson, Team USA volleyball’s leader, in for another run at Paris Olympics
- Macy’s to have Toys R Us shops in more than 400 stores starting next year
- Niagara Falls’ OxyChem plant to close
- The Buffalo Bills are auctioning off limited-edition, practice-worn jerseys – for a cause
- 1937 car valued at $60K stolen in Tonawanda
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.