Niagara Falls partners with BusPatrol to catch drivers passing school busses with stop-arm out

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Niagara Falls is adopting new technology to make school buses safer.

Thursday the city announced its partnership with BusPatrol — a company that uses cameras to catch people who drive past a bus while the stop arm is out.

That information is given to the police for them to take action.

“If I never collect a fine off of this, that’s a win. Because the idea is we’ve elevated safety. We’ve changed behavior changed. We’ve gotten people to realize that when that bus’s light is out, you’re supposed to stop,” said Mayor Robert Restaino.

Niagara Falls will be the first district in upstate New York to be fully outfitted with these cameras.