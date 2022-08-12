NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are searching for missing 25-year-old Heather R. Bailey.

Bailey is described as a white female that stands at 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and a scar on her left thigh, according to Niagara Falls police.

Authorities aren’t sure what Bailey was wearing at the time of her disappearance but suggest she could be wearing dark-colored leggings and silver sandals.

The 25-year-old went missing from her home somewhere between August 11 at 11 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 a.m. Her birthday is April 18, 1997.

If anyone has any information about the disappearance of Heather R. Bailey they’re asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4547.