Niagara Falls PD: Suspicious man seen carrying box charged with burglary

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been charged with burglary after police found him in the early morning hours of Friday.

Just after 2 a.m., Niagara Falls police say they noticed a suspicious man carrying a white box on the 400 block of 5th Street. This was after a local business had earlier been burglarized.

They say that when he was confronted, the man, later identified as Michael Miranda, dropped the box and ran.

Miranda was located shortly after when police formed a perimeter around the area. He was subsequently charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now