Niagara Falls pedestrian in ICU after being struck by vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Niagara Falls man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Niagara Falls Blvd. Sunday night.

Niagara Falls police say the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle around 8:45 p.m. The man suffered multiple injuries and was taken to ECMC.

The driver, a 49-year-old Buffalo man, was uninjured. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police at (716) 286-4711 or the traffic unit at (716) 286-4563.

