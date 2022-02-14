Niagara Falls pizzeria preparing for the Super Bowl with traditional old fashioned pizza

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday pizza orders is a process that begins early in the morning. The prep work includes everything from making sure you have enough ingredients to making sure the staff is ready for the big day.

“In the morning, like 5:30 or 6 in the morning, I’ll start making sauce for both locations, making sure I have enough product for both locations,” said Brandon Jansma, The Little Bakery manager. “Our Elmwood location opens at 7 a.m., so I have to have pizzas ready right at 7 a.m. So, it’s non-stop from seven until we usually close.”

The pizza joint is known for its old-fashioned pizza.

“It’s sauce, a little bit of Romano, and just a little bit of mozzarella cheese,” said Jansma. “People love it.”

The owner, Samantha Bassett, started out as a hairdresser. Then in 2018, her career path took a different turn.

“When opportunity knocks, you answer the door,” said Bassett. “I was doing hair and the little bakery came along from a client of mine and I jumped all over it. So now we opened our first location, which is the original, 19th and Elmwood, and then I bought this location on Buffalo Avenue.”

Bassett says she learned the original recipe of fresh-baked Italian bread from start to finish.

“It was a lot to learn and a lot to take-in at one time,” she said. “But, after doing it a few times, you really understand and it’s just like driving a car.”

For more information on The Little Bakery, click or tap here.