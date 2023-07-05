NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot in the arm and abdomen on the 4th of July in Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced.

The shooting took place on 16th Street not long before 9 a.m. The 46-year-old victim was then taken to ECMC, where he is in “good condition,” according to police.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.