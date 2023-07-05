NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot in the arm and abdomen on the 4th of July in Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced.
The shooting took place on 16th Street not long before 9 a.m. The 46-year-old victim was then taken to ECMC, where he is in “good condition,” according to police.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.
Latest Posts
- Donald Reinhoudt, champion strongman, dies in Chautauqua crash
- Daytime Buffalo: July 5, 2023
- JetBlue dumping partnership with American Airlines to salvage its Spirit purchase
- ‘Disturbing’ video shows woman pushed to the ground, pepper sprayed by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy
- Video: Shark stalks paddleboarders during charity race from Bahamas to Florida
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.