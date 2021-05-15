Niagara Falls Police arrest man in connection to string of larcenies

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police announced an arrest in a string of larcenies in LaSalle.

Police say officers responded to the report of a larceny in progress on 74th Street on Friday night at 10:30.

When approaching the address, the officer observed 30-year-old Robert Sorley, the suspect matching the description of someone leaving the back of a home on 72nd Street carrying a bag in another incident.

Officials say an NFPD officer chased Sorley on foot after he refused to stop after being asked twice.

The officer was eventually able to catch Sorley and take him into custody.

Niagara Falls Police say authorities took him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment and issued him an appearance ticket.

Sorley refused medical treatment and left the hospital, police say.