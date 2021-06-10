Niagara Falls police arrest man wanted after May incident where detective was dragged

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force worked together to arrest a man wanted since last month.

On May 20, police say Donald Rodgers, 28, escaped in a car while dragging a narcotics detective down the street. The detective’s injuries were minor.

On Wednesday night, around 7:30 p.m., Rodgers was located on the 600 block of Elmwood Ave. in the city.

At the time, police say he had a loaded handgun, Hydrocodone pills, suspected cocaine and more than $1,300 in cash in his possession.

According to police, Rodgers has a parole detainer that was issued after the May 20 incident.

Police say he’ll be arraigned on multiple felony charges for assault and weapons possession.

