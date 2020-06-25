Niagara Falls Police arrest suspect in Ninth Street homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police say they have one man in custody, and one man is dead following a shooting in the 3100 block of Ninth Street on Sunday.

According to police, 47-year-old Maurice Hill, who was shot five times, died at ECMC on Wednesday night.

This morning, Niagara Falls Police and the US Marshals Task Force located 27-year-old Brian “Fatboy” Martinez-Torres of Niagara Falls and took him into custody without incident at an apartment in the Falls.

Police tell News 4 bail is set at $150,000 cash and $300,000 property for Martinez-Torres following his arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 24th.

