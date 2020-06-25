Closings
Niagara Falls Police arrest suspect in Ninth Street homicide

Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police say they have one man in custody, and one man is dead following a shooting in the 3100 block of Ninth Street on Sunday.

According to police, 47-year-old Maurice Hill, who was shot five times, died at ECMC on Wednesday night.

This morning, Niagara Falls Police and the US Marshals Task Force located 27-year-old Brian “Fatboy” Martinez-Torres of Niagara Falls and took him into custody without incident at an apartment in the Falls.

Police tell News 4 bail is set at $150,000 cash and $300,000 property for Martinez-Torres following his arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 24th.

