Niagara Falls Police attempting to locate mother of infant left in Seneca Niagara Casino Hotel

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police are looking for the mother who left an infant next to an ice machine in the Seneca Niagara Casino Hotel.

They’re asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Sherone Littleton.

Her last known address is 105 Hewitt Ave. in Buffalo.

She told a detective she was in Ohio, but police believe that’s not true.

Anyone aware of Littleton’s whereabouts can contact Niagara Falls Police at 716-286-4711.

She faces charges of reckless endangerment, abandonment of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, police say.