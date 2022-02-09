Niagara Falls police call death of man found in hotel room a homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to the hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard’s 7700 block.

Police say they came to the conclusion that the 56-year-old’s death was a homicide during their initial investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime can call detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.

