Niagara Falls police car involved in two-vehicle crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, a Niagara Falls police car was struck by another vehicle while the officer was responding to a call.

Police say that around 4:30 p.m., the officer was responding to a call about a person with a gun. He was headed south on Hyde Park Boulevard when an eastbound vehicle on Ferry Avenue struck the police car’s rear quarter panel.

Air bags in both vehicles were deployed. At the time, the eastbound vehicle had the green light, but the police vehicle’s lights and siren were on.

The officer, a 10-year-veteran of the Niagara Falls Police Department, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries. He was later released.

In the other vehicle, the 27-year-old woman who was driving and her 29-year-old passenger said they had minor injuries, but they declined treatment. A 6-year-old in the back seat was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.