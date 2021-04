NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police charged a man with murder after they say he was in an apartment where they found a man who had been bludgeoned and died.

Investigators were called to Tronolone Place just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance.

They arrested 33-year-old Nicholas Bartek.

Police have not released the victim’s name.