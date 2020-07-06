Niagara Falls police investigating fatal stabbing after man found in parking lot

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a homicide in the city.

Sunday night around 8:50 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at the corner of Walnut Ave. and 5th St. to check on a man on the ground.

When police got there, they saw that the man had been stabbed in the chest. It’s not clear how many times he was stabbed, but police indicated he had more than one wound.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the man, and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.