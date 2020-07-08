Niagara Falls police investigate vehicle arson

Live Now
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a vehicle arson on 24th St.

Police responded to the scene on Wednesday around 3:15 a.m.

The vehicle owner told police that it had been stolen on Tuesday, and another person told police the vehicle had been parked on 24th St. since 2 p.m. that day.

A witness who saw the vehicle on fire behind his home said he noticed a red SUV flee the scene, police reported.

No arrests have been made, as of Wednesday morning.

