NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating an alleged attack on a Tim Hortons worker that was later posted as a video on social media.

The worker was allegedly attacked while behind the counter at the Tim Hortons on Pine Avenue on Sunday. Police say that charges for those involved in the alleged “vicious attack” are expected soon.

“As Superintendent of Police, I am appalled at what I saw on the video posted on social media. We will not tolerate this behavior in our city. Those responsible will be brought to justice in this matter,” said John Faso, Superintendent of the Niagara Falls Police Department.

As a result of the incident, the Pine Avenue Tim Hortons location is drive-thru only between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. It is also closing at 8 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

“We are horrified by the incident that took place in our restaurant on Sunday night and heartbroken for our team member who was viciously attacked. We are doing everything we can to assist the Niagara Falls Police Department as they investigate,” Richard Sabin, the district manager of CRB Holdings Inc. which owns the Tim Hortons location, told News 4.