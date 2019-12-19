Niagara Falls police investigating apparent shooting threat against high school

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police and school officials are investigating an apparent threat found on Wednesday afternoon.

School Superintendent Mark Laurie says three notes with the same handwriting were found. Two were near each other, and the other was on the second floor.

In the notes, the writer mentioned Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Laurie says.

A few hours later, a robocall went out to students’ homes, informing them of what was found.

On Thursday, the school added an extra police presence. Officers searched bags and lockers, but found no weapons.