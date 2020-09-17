Niagara Falls police investigating armed robbery of 7-Eleven

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to officers, two men entered the 7-Eleven store at 9101 Niagara Falls Blvd. sometime before 3:30 a.m.

An employee of the store told police the men proceeded to go to the back of the store, prompting the employee to see what they were doing.

The employee told police one of the men walked up to him and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun while saying “Give me all the money.”

At this point, police say the employee took all the money from the cash register and gave it to the suspects, who told him not to look at them, the police report says.

One of the suspects took roughly 187 packs of cigarettes and four packs of cigars valued at nearly $500 altogether. All of the money and smoking materials were placed in a black garbage bag, police say.

It’s not clear what direction they went in once they left the store.

Police described the suspects as two black men wearing white N-95 masks with their hoods up. One was approximately 5’5″ and wore gray shorts and a gray hoodie with a blue 76 on the front. The other was roughly 5’8″ and wore a black hoodie and black pants.

No arrests have been made.

