Niagara Falls police investigating break-in at Goodwill where suspect left with nothing in hand

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a break-in at a Goodwill store on Niagara Falls Blvd.

Police say that on Thursday night, shortly before Midnight, a white man described as being in his late 30s or early 40s broke into the building and walked around it for a while. Eventually, police say he got into the office.

“There, he sits, stands, turns on the radio, attempts to open the safe via the keypad and rummages through the drawers,” police said.

At some point, police say he walked into the warehouse room and looked through more boxes.

“He picks up and carries an iHome around before setting it underneath a stuffed teddy bear,” police said.

Minutes before 12:30 a.m., police say he left with nothing in hand.

According to a police report, the man suspected of trespassing on the store’s property was 5’11”, around 180 lbs., clean shaven and had short, dark hair.

At the time, he was wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled up, jeans with distress markings, dark shoes and a headlamp.

The store manager, who arrived there on Friday at 8 a.m., contacted the store’s loss prevention team after finding that the door to the back stock room was damaged. Police say she also plugged the monitor for the cameras back in.

Police arrived there around 9 a.m. and noticed damaged to two rear room doors. They say one was forced open as a result of pulling and the lock was slightly damaged. The handle to the other door was bent and almost ripped completely off.

Both doors were eventually fixed, at the estimated cost of around $200.

No photos or videos were released by police.

