NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls police are investigating the sudden death of a five-year-old girl.

Alaysha Rankin was found unresponsive this morning in a home in the 400 block of 26th street in the Falls.

A relative tells us she had been sick the night before. Niagara Falls police say they are investigating but have no further comment.