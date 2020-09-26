Niagara Falls Police investigating fatal shooting near Pine Ave.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Pine Avenue.

Police say they believe the incident originated in the 600 block of 20th Street.

They found a 45-year-old man outside 2032 Pine Ave. just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials tell us no arrests have been made, and they continue to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.