NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a homicide after a 26-year-old man was shot on LaSalle Avenue, near the intersection of 24th Street, on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Saturday, as the victim was being treated in the Emergency Room. He reportedly arrived at the hospital in a civilian vehicle following the shooting. He was taken to ECMC for further treatment, where he died on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigations and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the NFPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the general information number, (716) 286-4711.