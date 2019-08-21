Niagara Falls Police looking for suspect in theft of ATV

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Police need help from the public identifying a suspect in the theft of an ATV.

Police say a man stole the ATV from a yard in the 1100 block of 98th Street on August 10.

According to officials, there has been a string of thefts and attempted thefts of ATV’s, motor vehicles, along with burglaries of garages and sheds in that area.

Police advise residences to take precaution by locking their vehicles, sheds, and garages and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, or information about similar larcenies to contact NFPD at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.