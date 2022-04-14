NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after another teen was shot Tuesday afternoon at the City Market.

On Thursday morning, Krestain Watson was arrested on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The 16-year-old victim of the shooting was treated at ECMC and has since been released.

During the morning, Niagara Falls police said Watson is scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court.