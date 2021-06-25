Niagara Falls police make arrest in 19th Street stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in connection to a 23-year-old being stabbed multiple times on 19th Street earlier this month.

Police tell News 4 Tony Moore, 33, of Niagara Falls, is accused of stabbing the 23-year-old man in his upper body the afternoon of June 8 at 615 19th Street.

Authorities say crews stabilized the victim at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before he went to ECMC to treat his serious injuries.

Police say Moore was held overnight at the police department and was due to be arraigned Friday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.