Niagara Falls police make arrests after man dies in barbershop earlier this month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Together with the United States Marshals Task Force, Niagara Falls police made an arrest in the death of Tracy Greene.

Greene was killed in his 18th Street barbershop on October 2. Police announced early Monday morning that Antonio Carr, 28, has been accused of committing the act.

Carr was located while a search warrant was being executed on the same street. He’s been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after a loaded handgun was found in the house being searched. Additional charges are pending.

Also arrested was 31-year-old Nicole McDougall. She’s been accused of obstructing governmental administration after police say she interfered with the execution of the search warrant. She was released with a court appearance ticket.