Niagara Falls Police respond to report of pit bull attack

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls Police Officer responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for the report of a dog bite on Sunday.

Police say a woman seeking medical attention in the emergency room said earlier in the day, while doing yard work, the neighbor’s pit bull wandered into her yard.

The woman says the pit bull showed aggression toward her, so she placed her rake between her and the dog out of fear while she made her way to the front porch.

According to a police report, she was worried about her small dog chained to the front porch.

She claims when she grabbed her dog and turned her back to the pit bull, the pit bull bit her several times on the buttocks.

Police tell News 4 she advised her neighbor of the bite, and the neighbor cooperated and exchanged all the dog’s information, including medical records.

An animal bite form has been forwarded to the Niagara County Health Department, according to Niagara Falls Police.

No charges have been filed at this time.