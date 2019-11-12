Police: Man tells security he’s making rap video after report of suspicious drone

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The security supervisor of Occidental Chemical Corporation recently reported a suspicious situation to police in Niagara Falls.

On Saturday night, police say it was reported that a drone was being flown over the property at 4700 Buffalo Ave.

Security staff looked into the situation, and found three people — one man and two women driving a Nissan Altima in the parking lot.

The man refused to give his name to security staff, but stated the reason he was flying the drone was to record a rap music video, officers say.

The man was dispersed from the property without incident.

Although security said that it didn’t appear he was doing anything suspicious upon speaking with him, they wished to notify police anyway.

The vehicle that the unknown man was in was registered to a company in Tulsa, Oklahoma.