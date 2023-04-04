NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a dead dog was found Monday morning in the area of Virginia Avenue and 17th Street.
A police officer and an SPCA investigator responded to the scene after the dog was found behind a tree. It was inside a clothing basket that was wrapped up with black garbage bags, police say.
According to the police report, the dog, which was not microchipped, appeared to have been dead “for more than a day.”
No charges related to this discovery have been announced. News 4 will provide more information as it becomes available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.