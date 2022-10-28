NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Rhamelle Jackson.

Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, Oct. 21. Recent sightings suggest he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or the area of Utica and Main Streets in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police at 716-286-4711 or 911.