Niagara Falls police searching for missing, elderly woman with dementia

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly woman with dementia is missing and may need medical care.
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services says Mary Donoughe, 74, was last seen on Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
At the time, she was wearing a red, striped shirt, a light blue coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.
Donoughe stands at 5’4″ and weighs 116 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Niagara Falls Police Department at (716) 286-4711.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.