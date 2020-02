NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police will not charge several people involved in a blockade of a Falls school bus last month.

Several cars surrounded the school bus after a woman’s 4-year-old grandson told her a bus aide dragged her other grandson off the bus.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie tells News 4 when the bus got to the child’s bus stop the aide woke the child up, took the child’s hand, and helped them off the bus.

Police say the case is closed.