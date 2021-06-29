Niagara Falls pools, most Cheektowaga pools to remain closed this summer

NIAGARA FALLS/CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, public pools in Niagara Falls will not be open, and there are a couple different reasons.

The larger pools need repairs, and because of the pandemic, the smaller ones can’t be staffed.

Related Content Heat advisory in effect for much of WNY

Additionally, most of the pools in Cheektowaga won’t be open. That’s also due to hiring issues.

The only one there that will be open will be the one at the Town Park.

Niagara Falls councilman Bill Kennedy tells me he’s hopeful the city will be allowed to use its relief money to bring back some of the “little things” like the pools or even just a splash pad and a few workers. He says the residents deserve it. @news4buffalo — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 29, 2021

MORE | Presumptive mayor-elect says ‘game on’ following Mayor Brown’s announcement