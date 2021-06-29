Niagara Falls pools, most Cheektowaga pools to remain closed this summer

NIAGARA FALLS/CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, public pools in Niagara Falls will not be open, and there are a couple different reasons.
The larger pools need repairs, and because of the pandemic, the smaller ones can’t be staffed.
Additionally, most of the pools in Cheektowaga won’t be open. That’s also due to hiring issues.
The only one there that will be open will be the one at the Town Park.
