Niagara Falls projects losing nearly 1/4 of budgeted revenue for 2020

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino is projecting that the city will lose $4-5 million in revenue this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has obviously had an effect on not only health, but the economy, as well. This projected loss is nearly one quarter of the budgeted revenue for 2020.

Restaino says it’s based on a few different factors. The city is projecting a 17 percent decrease in sales tax revenue, a 27 percent decrease in HRU tax revenue and a 33 percent decrease in money collected through parking fees.

“These projections are based on the downturn in the tourism and hospitality industry, the closing of the Canadian border and the closing of non-essential businesses throughout the City,” Restaino said. “While these projections are based on current data, there is no absolute method to determine actual year-end figures at this time.”

The mayor says that this projected shortfall in revenue presumes that $9.2 million, which was budgeted by Niagara Falls as an advance on casino revenue by the state, is received.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could last for years. The state is projecting a potential loss of $61 billion in revenue through 2024.

Restaino says he will be participating in a regional conference this week on the method for phasing in the reopening of businesses, government structures and other public places.

“The road ahead will be difficult as my administration continues to work with our department heads and will be meeting with our city union representatives to come up with cost saving solutions to address this shortfall,” Restaino said.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.