Niagara Falls Rainforest Cafe to open ‘Ice Caves’ outdoor dining attraction

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Rainforest Cafe in the Sheraton Niagara Falls hotel is now offering outdoor dining in “Ice Caves.”

We’re told the “ice caves” are geodesic domes placed on the restaurants outdoor patio. The domes feature panels that open to allow airflow.

To get the “ice cave” experience, a reservation is required and contactless ordering is done with a QR code. After each use, the domes are electronically disinfected.

Rainforest says that guests are limited to two hour visits.

Reservations can begin to be made on December 18, by calling (716) 285-3361.

More information can be found by clicking here.