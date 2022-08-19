NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara falls has received more than $50 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

A big chunk of that money is being used to keep the city safe.

Leaders say more than $11 million will be used to pay for new and improved equipment for the police and fire departments. Some of that includes new vehicles, portable radios, and body cameras. After receiving input from the community, Niagara Falls leaders decided public safety had to be a priority.

“Once the community was making clear their interest it was easy for our administration to propose to City Council the need to improve conditions in fire house and prepare our firefighters for the dangers they face,” Mayor Robert Restaino said.

American Rescue Plan funding was also set aside for improvements to city-owned buildings including new windows, doors and HVAC units at the fire stations.