NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in connection with a series of crimes in the city this week.

21-year-old Niagara Falls resident Rohmelo Lewis faces the following charges:

first-degree robbery 1st degree (two counts)

second-degree robbery 2nd degree (three counts)

second-degree assault 2nd degree (two counts)

menacing

reckless endangerment

criminal possession of a weapon

On Tuesday morning, police say Lewis was involved in a robbery on Main Street. The victim in this incident was struck by a gun, resulting in a laceration to their head. A phone, electronics and money were stolen, police said.

The following day, around 3 a.m., a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint on the same street’s 900 block.

“The victim stated after the suspect pointed a gun at him and stole the victim’s backpack, which contained tools, the suspect fired several shots at him as the victim ran away from the scene,” police said.

The day after that, around 1 a.m., a man told police his phone and cash were stolen from him on Main Street’s 1300 block. During this time, the victim said he was hit in the head with a gun. He received treatment at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

During Lewis’ arraignment on Thursday, his bail was set at $1.75 million. He’ll be back in court on Tuesday.