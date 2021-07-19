Niagara Falls residents can set bulk items with other trash this week after recent rainstorms

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In response to the recent rainstorms, Modern Disposal will be collecting bulk pickup items in Niagara Falls this week.
Residents are being asked to gather their debris from the storm and put them out during their regular trash pickup day.
It was recently announced that bulk pickup will also be taking place in North Tonawanda this week.
