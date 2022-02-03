Niagara Falls residents try to keep up with the snowfall

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — This is not a Lake Effect Storm so all of Western New York is getting snow. People are shoveling themselves out in Niagara County as the snow keeps coming down.

It’s wet and snowy and it’s been coming down pretty steadily all day. The road conditions have gotten progressively worse as we’ve been out here and we’ve seen some people swerving a little bit — it’s best to take it slow out there.

We’ve seen several people shoveling out their cars in the neighborhoods around the Falls. People say they’ve gotten stuck heading out to work and we’ve also heard from some people that helped their neighbors shovel the driveway to get out.

Some we’ve talked to say the plows took a while to get to the side streets after the last storm and they’re hoping that’s not the case this time.

“The other day when it snowed 20 inches I was stuck on the road for two days waiting for the plow to come down. Plow never came down the street for two days I had to shovel myself out and finally got out of the snow two days I was stuck,” said Gary Schenk, Niagara Falls resident.

“It makes it harder for older people to travel around somebody gets sick you can’t even get with a stretcher here,” added Gary Schenk, Niagara Falls resident.

They also say they can’t complain about the snow too much, as we haven’t had too much snow in the past couple of years, but they still can’t wait until spring.