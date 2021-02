NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — While chocolate is a great gift for Valentine’s Day, your sweetheart may be a fan of something a little more savory.

Mr. Ventry’s Pizza on the Boulevard in Niagara Falls has something very “western New York” for you. They’re selling chicken wing and chicken finger bouquets.

Each costs $29.99. They’re also offering a heart-shaped pizza, which comes with a free heart-shaped cookie.

