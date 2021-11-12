Niagara Falls Sam’s Club holding pop-up holiday celebration

(WIVB) — On Friday, one big-box chain is cranking up the holiday cheer.

To ring in the Christmas spirit, Sam’s Club in Niagara Falls is setting up a pop-up holiday celebration.

Merryville is the chain’s big market holiday shop. The store will have mini activity chalets and fun activities for kids.

Santa will also be tuning in virtually from the North Pole, so kids can let him know what’s on their wish list.

Shoppers can enjoy free seasonal flavors from a food truck on site, too.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.