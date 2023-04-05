NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man facing weapons charges could soon be facing drug charges, too, as the result of a raid in Niagara Falls.

The search took place Tuesday afternoon on 17th Street. There, members of the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division say they found the following:

APP USERS | If you’re unable to see the items listed below, tap here.

Eight grams of suspected crack cocaine

a revolver

a 12-gauge shotgun

an AKM-47 rifle

a 20-gauge shotgun

ammunition

high capacity magazines

As a result, the subject of the search, 40-year-old Curtis Pugh, was charged with the following crimes:

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (four counts)

fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Officials say that additional narcotics charges will be filed pending lab test results.

Courtesy: Niagara Falls Police Department