NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man facing weapons charges could soon be facing drug charges, too, as the result of a raid in Niagara Falls.

The search took place Tuesday afternoon on 17th Street. There, members of the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division say they found the following:

APP USERS | If you’re unable to see the items listed below, tap here.

  • Eight grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • a revolver
  • a 12-gauge shotgun
  • an AKM-47 rifle
  • a 20-gauge shotgun
  • ammunition
  • high capacity magazines

As a result, the subject of the search, 40-year-old Curtis Pugh, was charged with the following crimes:

  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (four counts)
  • fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Officials say that additional narcotics charges will be filed pending lab test results.

Courtesy: Niagara Falls Police Department

