NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man facing weapons charges could soon be facing drug charges, too, as the result of a raid in Niagara Falls.
The search took place Tuesday afternoon on 17th Street. There, members of the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division say they found the following:
APP USERS | If you’re unable to see the items listed below, tap here.
- Eight grams of suspected crack cocaine
- a revolver
- a 12-gauge shotgun
- an AKM-47 rifle
- a 20-gauge shotgun
- ammunition
- high capacity magazines
As a result, the subject of the search, 40-year-old Curtis Pugh, was charged with the following crimes:
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (four counts)
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Officials say that additional narcotics charges will be filed pending lab test results.
Latest Posts
- After cancer scare, Hugh Jackman urges fans to use sunscreen
- Pence won’t appeal judge’s order to testify in Jan. 6 probe
- Niagara Falls search turns up guns, suspected crack
- CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
- Spending your Spring Break with a stay-cation? “Spring Recess” rolls into Riverworks
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.