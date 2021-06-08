Niagara Falls shooting victim in critical condition after Monday night incident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A victim is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot in Niagara Falls Monday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., police responded to the area of 19th and Niagara streets after receiving a report of shots fired.

Shortly after they got there, they were informed that a shooting victim was found in a yard on 18th St. The victim, a 29-year-old Niagara Falls resident, had been shot in the chest.

Once more first responders arrived, the victim was taken to ECMC, where they underwent surgery.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (716) 286-4553.