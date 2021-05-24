Niagara Falls street closing for repairs on Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A portion of Welch Avenue will be closed starting Wednesday at 6 a.m., the City of Niagara Falls announced this morning.

Officials say the closure is from 24th Street through 2246 Welch Ave. due to repairs at the National Grid station.

The Niagara Falls Police Department will post road closure signage tomorrow for the repairs.

City officials ask residents to be mindful of the road closure and avoid the street during that time.

The city expects Welch Avenue to reopen by 10 p.m. Thursday.