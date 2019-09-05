Niagara Falls students head back to class in style

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Geraldine J. Mann Elementary School kids are starting the new year with a little help from a local church.

More than 500 backpacks and school supplies were donated to them. First Assembly of God, a church just down the street came up with the idea to make sure students and teachers start the year off on the right foot.

Beyond the backpacks and supplies, students are enjoying some major improvements this school year, like new windows, new floors and a new sign.

At G.J. Mann they teach to 17 different languages so incoming students will also notice multi-cultural decor as they walk in the door.

“I’m excited to have all the other kids from different countries come here,” said 2nd grader, Caleb Alvarez.

The school is holding an Open House from 5-7 tonight.