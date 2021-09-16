Niagara Falls Superintendent provides update on fights, threats from last week

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie says they’ve made a lot of progress since the violent start to the school year last week.

Multiple fights and threats of gun violence plagued the first days of class at the high school.

Laurrie says they’re in the middle of the hearings for the students involved, and he’ll get all of the reports from the hearings tomorrow. Then he’ll decide the course of discipline – which he says will likely be announced early next week.

“We need to certainly have a consequence for a bad choice, but then work to remediation, reconciliation and counseling to get those issues of anger out, and get kids back in school when appropriate, when calm and when ready to come back, we’ll get there,” he added.

Laurrie says community groups including the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, the NAACP, and Men Standing Strong have helped set a peaceful tone at the school since last week, along with having more police officers patrol the school.