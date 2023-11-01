Reader warning: This post contains details about an alleged sexual assault.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Niagara Falls man who was already charged for an alleged September sexual assault is now facing charges tied to a second assault, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Alexander J. Bryant was arrested in October in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 19 in Niagara Falls.

Immediately following his arrest, Bryant was not charged in an Oct. 6 sexual assault case but was considered a suspect as the incident was under investigation. He has since been charged for his alleged role in the crime.

Police said the alleged assault in October took place before just 8 p.m. in the Tops parking lot on Portage Road, where they say Bryant confronted a juvenile victim with a gun and sexually assaulted them behind a nearby business.

In the alleged September assault, police said Bryant confronted a 31-year-old female who was not known to him around 11:30 p.m. near the Pine Plaza at the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road with a handgun. He then allegedly forced the victim behind a building in the plaza and sexually assaulted her.

Bryant was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, first-degree rape, and first-degree criminal sexual act in connection with the alleged September assault. He was additionally charged with one count of predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act in the first degree and second degree, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the alleged October assault.

According to authorities, Bryant was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he was taken into custody.

Bryant was arraigned in a county court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail without the possibility of bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 20 and faces a maximum, combined sentence of 90 years to life behind bars.