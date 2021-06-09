Niagara Falls to be illuminated green, white and red Thursday in honor of late Mayor Vincenzo Anello

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated green, white and red on Thursday in honor of the late former mayor of Niagara Falls, Vincenzo Anello.

Anello served as mayor of the Falls from January 2004 to December 2007.

The Falls will be illuminated at 10:15 p.m. for 15 minutes. In addition, flags at city buildings have been lowered to half-staff.

Current Mayor Robert Restaino says Anello worked hard for the community and will be missed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of former Mayor, Vincenzo ‘Vince’ Anello,” said Mayor Restaino.

“My family and I could not be more saddened by this news, and would like the Anello Family to know we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time. Anello worked hard for the Niagara Falls community and will be greatly missed.”