(WIVB)- Both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated blue and white Tuesday to honor the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting.

The falls will light up from 8 p.m. to midnight to mourn the lives lost in the tragedy, including Constable Heidi Stevenson a 23 year veteran of the force killed in the line of duty.

For more information, please visit www.niagaraparks.com.